Coronavirus: the state of the infections in Italy

The Department keeps up its daily commitment working with all the components and operational structures of the National Civil Protection Service. In particular, with regard to health monitoring operations to contain the spread of Coronavirus across national territory, to present date, that is April 21, the total number of infected persons is 183,957, with an increase of 2,729 new cases compared to yesterday. The current total of positive cases is 107,709 resulting in a decrease of 528 cases.

Today’s number of patients in intensive care unit is 2,471, recording a decrease of 102 patients compared to yesterday.

24,134 people are hospitalized with symptoms, a decrease of 772 than yesterday.

81,104 people, equal to 75% of all infected cases, are in isolation without symptoms or with mild symptoms.

We report 534 new victims today, which brings our national death toll to 24,648. The total number of discharged patients who have recoverd from the virus has risen to 51,600 an increase of 2,723 people compared to yesterday.

In detail, the number of infected people amounts to 33,978 in Lombardy, 13,244 in Emilia-Romagna, 14,811 in Piedmont, 10,077 in Veneto, 6,622 in Tuscany, 3,463 in Liguria, 3,218 in the Marche, 4,402 in Lazio, 2,946 in Campania, 1,909 in the autonomous province of Trento, 2,812 in Puglia, 1,322 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 2,259 in Sicily, 2,067 in Abruzzo, 1,536 in the autonomous province of Bolzano, 407 in Umbria, 837 in Sardinia, 819 in Calabria, 522 in Valle d'Aosta, 245 in Basilicata and 213 in Molise.